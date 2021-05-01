Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $293.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.56 million to $298.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
B stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 294,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,196. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.