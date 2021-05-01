Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $293.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.56 million to $298.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 294,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,196. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

