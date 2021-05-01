Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

RIDE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

In other Lordstown Motors news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

