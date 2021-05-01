Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.01. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,637 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,740,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

