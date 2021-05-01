Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.71. 874,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a one year low of $236.32 and a one year high of $340.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.22 and its 200 day moving average is $285.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

