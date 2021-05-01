Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $170,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $14,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 287,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,526. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

