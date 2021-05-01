Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $62.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.71 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $61.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $251.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 117,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 160,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,934. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $818.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.