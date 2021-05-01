Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

EVLO opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

