Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.78. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.71. 2,276,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. LKQ has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.