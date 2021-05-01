Zacks: Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $303.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.57. 101,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,536. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.