Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,494. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.12.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $227,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $992,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $260,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

