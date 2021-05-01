Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,494. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.12.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $227,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $992,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $260,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit