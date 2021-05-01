Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Shares of PLAN opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 5.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.