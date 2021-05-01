Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.50.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

