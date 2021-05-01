Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) to Hold

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

CELC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.