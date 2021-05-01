Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ZIM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

ZIM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,900. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

