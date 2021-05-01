Zacks Investment Research Lowers Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 23,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

