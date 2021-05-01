Zacks Investment Research Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of JRVR opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of James River Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

