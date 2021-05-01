Zacks Investment Research Lowers LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LNSR stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

