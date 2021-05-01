Zacks Investment Research Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

MP Materials stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.78.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $24,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

