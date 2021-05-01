Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIR. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

