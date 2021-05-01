Zacks Investment Research Lowers STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $227.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STERIS witnessed solid revenue growth across all three of its reporting segments in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Contributions from the Key Surgical buyout, elevated consumer demand and rebound in procedure volumes, along with strength in segments catering to COVID-19-related products and services, are encouraging. An increase in free cash flow despite increased capital spending instills optimism. An overall strong solvency position is also encouraging. STERIS’ third-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, STERIS has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, STERIS’ decision to not provide any financial guidance for fiscal 2021 on pandemic-led uncertainties is worrying. Stiff competition, unstable global macroeconomy and customer consolidation are other headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

STERIS stock opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

