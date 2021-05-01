Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Buy

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.