Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OSPN. DA Davidson began coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OSPN opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.42, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in OneSpan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneSpan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

