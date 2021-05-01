Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.52 Million

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $7,137.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00284750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.07 or 0.01078146 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00718597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,421.32 or 1.00001940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,004,075,353 coins and its circulating supply is 746,901,228 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

