Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $410.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $411.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $487.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.15. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

