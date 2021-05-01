Zelwin (ZLW) Market Cap Tops $382.16 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.41 or 0.00009397 BTC on exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $382.16 million and approximately $272,142.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $500.70 or 0.00870259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00096049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.56 or 0.08623575 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.