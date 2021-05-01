Zilla Price Reaches $0.0095 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Zilla has traded up 52% against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $567,076.07 and approximately $11,820.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00071029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.16 or 0.00866739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00095857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00047937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

