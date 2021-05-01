Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

