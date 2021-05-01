Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.44.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit