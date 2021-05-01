Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.44.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

