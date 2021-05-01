Zloadr (ZDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $124,907.83

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $124,907.83 and approximately $7,068.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $498.17 or 0.00867271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00065689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

