Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZRSEF shares. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock traded down $38.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average of $356.29. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $337.23 and a 52-week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

