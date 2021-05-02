$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Vonage also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million.

VG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Vonage has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vonage by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

