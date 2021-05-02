-$0.07 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). NextDecade posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextDecade.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 263,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,451. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

