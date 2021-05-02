-$0.11 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01.

SAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

SAVA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

