$0.11 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,362,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,144,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.