$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.25. Square posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $244.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.61, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.03.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

