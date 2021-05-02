$0.20 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Avid Technology posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $742,415. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avid Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

