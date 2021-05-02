-$0.21 EPS Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.07. Cimpress reported earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

