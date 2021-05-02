-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 478,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,157. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.02 million, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 3.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

