$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBFV. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.