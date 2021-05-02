-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.44). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

XGN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 25,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,491. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

