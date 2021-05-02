$0.58 EPS Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

