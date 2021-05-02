$0.63 EPS Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. AECOM reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $66.43. 1,683,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. AECOM has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

