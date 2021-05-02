-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.65). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($3.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock worth $5,784,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. 1,616,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

