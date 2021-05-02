0xcert Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $47,030.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.05 or 0.00873070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.84 or 0.08675048 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

