$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 689,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.