$1.50 EPS Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $6.26 on Friday, reaching $427.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,481. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $204.47 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

