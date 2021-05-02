$1.58 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.71. 600,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,498. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,638 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after buying an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

