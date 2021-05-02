$1.61 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.90.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

