$1.73 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $150.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

