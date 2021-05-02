1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $31.98. 2,316,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $503,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,516,581. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

